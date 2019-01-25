Detroit — A man charged in the armed robbery and slaying of a Detroit transgender woman will serve at least 18 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Antoine Simmons of Detroit was sentenced Thursday in Wayne County Circuit Court to 18 to 45 years for armed robbery and use of a firearm in connection with a felony.

Simmons was found guilty following a trial earlier this month in the armed robbery of Kelly Stough, also known as Keanna Mattel.

Keanna Mattel. (Photo: Facebook)

The incident happened on Dec. 7 sometime before 5:55 a.m. while Stough, 36, was walking home from a store in an area near McNichols and Brush.

Simmons attacked Stough, struck her in the back of the head multiple times and took her purse, prosecutors said.

More: Family, friends mourn slain Detroit transgender woman

Alanna Maguire, president of the Fair Michigan Foundation, applauded the sentence saying prosecutors took this case seriously. The coalition focuses on putting an end to discrimination of LGBTQ members.

“Wayne County and the City of Detroit, through its law enforcement officials, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Fair Michigan Justice Project, have an effective, focused, and tenacious team dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and solving these violent crimes against the LGBTQ community," said Maguire. "Mr. Simmons’ lengthy prison sentence should serve as a message that criminals can no longer prey upon Detroit’s LGBTQ community with impunity.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/25/detroit-man-sentenced-murder-transgender-woman/2682069002/