Detroit police investigate infant's death
Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a month-old baby on the city's east side, officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, officers from the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct were called to a hospital Friday morning to respond to a report of an infant's death.
The baby boy was privately transported to the hospital where medical staff declared him deceased at about 6:20 a.m., police said.
Authorities said the officers spoke to the child's mother who told them she had given the baby some medication for a cold and found him unresponsive when she checked on him Friday at about 6 a.m.
There are no signs of foul play, officials said, but the investigation continues.
