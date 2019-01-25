Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a month-old baby on the city's east side, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers from the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct were called to a hospital Friday morning to respond to a report of an infant's death.

The baby boy was privately transported to the hospital where medical staff declared him deceased at about 6:20 a.m., police said.

Authorities said the officers spoke to the child's mother who told them she had given the baby some medication for a cold and found him unresponsive when she checked on him Friday at about 6 a.m.

There are no signs of foul play, officials said, but the investigation continues.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/25/detroit-police-investigate-infants-death/2676107002/