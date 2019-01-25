Detroit police seek tips to identify suspect in nonfatal shooting
Detroit — The Detroit Police Department on Friday said its seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting on the city's east side.
Police said the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 13900 block of Saratoga Ave. The suspect fired multiple shots while driving a white vehicle eastbound, targeting a victim.
One of the shots struck the victim in his right index finger, police said.
The suspect fled eastbound on Saratoga in possibly a white Sedan.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle or knows of its whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Shooting Team at (313) 596-5940, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
