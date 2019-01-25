The suspect operating this white vehicle driving eastbound on Saratoga fired multiple shots. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — The Detroit Police Department on Friday said its seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a nonfatal shooting on the city's east side.

Police said the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 13900 block of Saratoga Ave. The suspect fired multiple shots while driving a white vehicle eastbound, targeting a victim.

One of the shots struck the victim in his right index finger, police said.

The suspect fled eastbound on Saratoga in possibly a white Sedan.

Police are searching for the suspect driving this white vehicle. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

If anyone recognizes this vehicle or knows of its whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct Shooting Team at (313) 596-5940, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

