I-75 (Photo: google.com)

Detroit — It's the moment Downriver commuters have been looking forward to for nearly two years.

All southbound Interstate 75 lanes near I-96 are expected to reopen Friday evening for travel through southwest Detroit to Downriver, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

Work crews are finishing up markings Friday afternoon. All four northbound lanes will also be reopened with no more lane closures or traffic diversions.

Great news-SB 75 near 96 to Springwells expected to reopen all lanes in few hours! @75RougeRiver — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 25, 2019

As part of the project, the southbound lanes had been closed for almost two years for nearly eight miles, from Springwells in Detroit to Northline in Southgate, forcing drivers to find alternate routes to reach Downriver destinations.

In late August, MDOT officials reopened southbound I-75 from Outer Drive on the Detroit/Lincoln Park border to Sibley Road to the south.

