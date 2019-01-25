The suspect's vehicle which is believed to be a 2014-2016 Mercedes (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Detroit — Michigan State Police have released video surveillance footage in an attempt to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting on the Southfield Freeway that killed a 3-year-old boy.

The child was struck between the shoulder blades by a bullet Thursday while riding in a child's seat in the back of a Dodge Journey driven by his godmother.

The godmother, who was not injured, pulled off the freeway at the Plymouth Road exit and into a gas station, where a relative called 911. The boy died at Children's Hospital Friday morning.

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a silver 2014-2016 Mercedes, four-door. Police said the vehicle was headed northbound near Joy and Plymouth roads about 7 p.m. Thursday on the city's west side when someone opened fire.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact (855) MICH-TIP or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

