The incident began shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday when the taxi driver dropped a woman off at a house in the 7000 block of Varjo, near Van Dyke and Davison, Detroit police Officer Holly Lowe said. (Photo: .)

Detroit — Police arrested a suspect Saturday two hours after the man barricaded himself in a house on the east side after he allegedly leveled a shotgun at a cab driver.

The incident began shortly after 8 a.m. when the taxi driver dropped a woman off at a house in the 7000 block of Varjo, near Van Dyke and Davison, Detroit police Officer Holly Lowe said.

"The cab driver dropped off a black female, who left her phone in the car and told the driver she'd be back out with his cab fare," Lowe said. "Instead, a black male came out and pointed a shotgun at the driver."

The cab driver sped away and dialed 911, Lowe said, adding that the information about the case was preliminary, and that the investigation is ongoing.

When officers responded, the man was inside the house with the shotgun and would not come out, Lowe said.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the man was still inside the house.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/26/barricaded-gunman-targeted-cab-driver/2688005002/