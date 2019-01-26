Buy Photo People of Detroit showed up Saturday for the Detroit City Charter Revision meeting on the city's east side. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

Detroit — In its third meeting Saturday, the Detroit Charter Revision Commissioners found themselves feuding over bylaws and meeting minutes, showing a deep distrust of each other that was echoed by the residents in attendance.

Fearing they would be left in the dark, more than 200 people on Saturday filled the Samaritan Center on the city's east side and they brought with them their concerns and their anger.

The City Charter defines how the city government is structured, what its powers are and what responsibilities it has. It operates within the framework already established by the U.S. Constitution and Michigan Constitution.

The nine members of the Charter Revision Commission, elected in November to oversee a three-year revision of the charter, fought each other on nearly every agenda point.

"Hundreds of people have packed these meetings because, like me, they want to stay engaged," said Byron Osbern, 38, who ran for a seat on the Charter Commission, but was not elected. "When I was running, people would tell me their worries and lots of them are paranoid, and they have a reason to be.

"People here don't want to be left in the dark," Osbern, who lives in the Boston Edison district, said. "They are engaged because they don't want to see Detroit snatched from their fingers."

During the body's deliberation, many residents who attended the three meetings the commission has had thus far, called the relationship between Chairwoman Carol Weaver and Vice Chairwoman Nicole Small a "small bloodbath."

Attendees listened raptly as commissioners amended a $200,000 budget that didn't yet have approved. When the residents weren't busy snatching proposed copies of budgets out of Commissioner Barbara Anne Wynder's hands, they yelled out their disapproval before the public comment portion.

The meeting began so hectically, Weaver addressed the public saying: "I ask for your patience as we learn our roles and responsibilities. We want to work with you, hear from you as we are asked to draft a Detroit City Charter."

Councilmembers could not immediately be reached Saturday afternoon.

Originally, the charter was created and revised by the state legislature until many were fed up with corruption. In 1918, voters adopted the city's first Home Rule charter. That 42-member legislative body was replaced with a mayor government, a city council and nine partisan at-large members.

The Detroit City Charter was last amended and adopted in 2012. It included more than 140 revisions.

Valerie Burris, who lives in the North Goldberg community, say she attends the meetings as a watchdog and hopes the commission will focus on the lack of investment in distressed neighborhoods.

"We didn't want to see the charter open at all, but this is our constitution and how we are going to be governed and frankly, I don't think people who don't live in the city for less than four years should be running for any office," said Burris, 58. "I'd like to see more power restored to the neighborhoods. These days, it's like seven neighborhoods have been picked to be saved and the rest of us are sacrificed."

