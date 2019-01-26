Police said three men were driving a 2003 white Mercedes Benz on a n unknown side street in the area and while stopped at a stop sign, two men approached the vehicle on foot. (Photo: Detroit News, file)

Detroit — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and another was injured in an attempted robbery on the city's west side.

The 11:10 p.m. shooting happened. in the area of West Seven Mile and Evergreen Road, police said.

Police said three men were driving a 2003 white Mercedes Benz on aside street in the area and while at a stop sign, two men approached the vehicle on foot.

One of the suspects asked the 19-year-old driver if he wanted to buy marijuana and he replied no. The suspect replied "Run that" and the victim attempted to drive off, but the car's tires began spinning on the ice.

Both suspects fired multiple rounds crashing through the rear windshield and striking the front seat passenger and driver. The 20-year-old passenger was shot in the back of the head and pronounced dead by medics. The driver was shot in the leg and is listed at a hospital in stable condition.

The 23-year-old backseat passenger was unharmed.

The driver drove off into the 6800 block of Brace Street and called police.

Police are looking for two men who were wearing blue and black hoodies. The first suspect is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall with curly hair and a slim build armed with a silver Glock.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5500, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

