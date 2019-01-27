Detroit — A 29-year-old woman used a metal lid to fight off an allegedly intoxicated man who broke into her apartment on Detroit's west side Saturday night, police said.

Police said the home invasion took place about 9:20 p.m. on the 10700 block of Santa Maria, north of West McNichols and just west of West Outer Drive.

Police arrived at the apartment and found the woman and the suspect, a 41-year-old man, fighting.

Police say the man, who they describe as "highly intoxicated," had allegedly pushed his way in to her apartment and was damaging her property when the woman grabbed a metal lid and hit the man.

Officers arrested the suspect and transported him to a hospital where he's in police custody and in critical condition.

