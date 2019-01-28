Buy Photo Police tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Two men were charged Monday in connection with a police standoff last week that began when one of them allegedly failed to pay an $11 cab fare for a ride on the city's west side.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Deandre Hayes, 33, and Danyell Harris, 22, both of Detroit, in connection with the incident Jan. 26 in the 7100 block of Varjo.

According to authorities, a 64-year-old male cab driver drove Harris to a house on Varjo. After arriving at the destination, Harris went inside to get the $11 to pay the cab fare. The cab driver waited for several minute and later honked his horn but Harris failed to come back.

Hayes allegedly came out of the house with a shotgun and pointed it at the cab driver. The driver left the location and called 911. When Detroit police officers got the home, Hayes refused to come out and a barricaded situation followed, according to the prosecutor's office.

Special Response Team members were called to the home and arrested Harris and Hayes. The men were charged on separate warrants.

Hayes was charged with felonious assault and felony firearm. Harris was charged with a misdemeanor of false pretenses under $200.

