Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating after the body of a man was seen being dumped from a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Detroit's west side.

It was just before 1 p.m. when a witness reported seeing the body of the victim, an unidentified man being thrown from a small, unknown white subcompact car on the 14000 block of Monte Vista said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

The area is north of Schoolcraft and east of Meyers.

Police arrived at the scene and medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but he died. He did not appear to have gunshots or stab wounds. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/28/man-dies-after-being-tossed-vehicle-west-side/2698972002/