Detroit tries to undo $3.5M verdict in wrong arrest
Detroit – Lawyers for Detroit are asking a judge to reduce a $3.5 million verdict for a man who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity.
Marvin Seales was in custody for two weeks in 2012 before the mistake was cleared up. The trial centered on the actions of a Detroit police officer, Tom Zberkot, who made the arrest and had Seales under his control for a few hours.
The officer’s lawyers say $3.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages is “greatly excessive.” They note there was no allegation of physical abuse. A hearing planned for Monday with federal Judge Gershwin Drain was postponed due to a snowstorm.
Seales’ lawyers say the jury’s verdict last summer should stand. They say there was a “callous disregard” for his freedom.
