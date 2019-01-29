Buy Photo Project Green Light. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 30-year-old Southfield man faces charges after allegedly pulling and pointing a gun and firing shots during an assault last week at a Project Green Light gas station on Detroit's west side, records show.

The alleged assault took place about 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 24 at a gas station on the 20000 block of Joy Road. Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was confronted by the suspect inside the gas station, and that the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim pushed the gun away and fled on foot.

Police say the suspect then went outside, approached the victim's vehicle, opened its hood, then fired shots "into the vehicle's tires and windshield" before fleeing the scene on foot.

A man matching the suspect's description was spotted walking north of the scene and was arrested without incident, authorities said. Police said they also recovered the gun believed to have been used.

Police identified the suspect Tuesday as Lance Cochran.

Records from Detroit's 36th District Court show that Cochran faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, as well as brandishing a firearm in public and reckless use of firearms, both misdemeanors.

Cochran was given a $15,000/10 percent bond at his arraignment Friday. Wayne County Jail records do not list him as an inmate.

Cochran is due for his probable cause conference on Feb. 8 before Judge William McConico.

More than 400 institutions are part of Project Green Light, a paid service that feeds live, high-definition video to the Detroit Police Department's Real Time Crime Center. This includes gas stations, restaurants, and even a movie theater and a school.

