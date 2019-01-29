Buy Photo Mike Brandes, of Berville in St. Clair County, shovels out his driveway near the end of North Avenue so he can go to work on Tuesday morning. Michigan could see record-breaking lows this week as temperatures plummet and arctic winds bring the windchill possibly down to minus 40 degrees. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Michigan could see record-breaking lows this week as temperatures plummet and arctic winds bring the windchill possibly down to minus 40 degrees.

That is the lowest windchill expected since February 2014, according to the National Weather Service.

The high for Wednesday is expected to be -5, lower than the coldest day for the Detroit area on that date recorded in 1951 at -4. Wednesday night's low is expected to be -15.

That is nearing some of the coldest days on record for the Detroit area:

On Jan. 21, 1984, temperatures dropped to -21, the coldest minimum on record.

After 143 years, Feb. 9, 1875, remains the second-coldest day in the Detroit area with its lowest minimum temperature at -20. That is tied with Jan. 19, 1994.

Jan. 18, 1976's low for the day was -18.

Jan. 12, 1918; Jan. 25, 1897; and Feb 6, 1918, all had lows of -16.

In 2013, Jan. 30 also saw a record high of 62 degrees.

A substantial number of the record-low temperatures for Metro Detroit were set in the 1870s and 1880s. But the region has experienced bouts of historic freezing in the past four decades.

In a four-day period around Christmas 1983, the Detroit/Pontiac region set consecutive-date records of -9, -9, -10 and -8 degree.

The last time the Detroit area saw a low of -15 was Feb. 3, 1985.

Metro Detroit last set a record-low temperature was a little more than a year ago on Dec. 27, 2017, when the mercury hit minus 4 degrees.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/29/polar-vortex-temperatures-nears-all-time-lows-detroit/2710904002/