An animal rescue group called for prayers and funds Tuesday night after this beagle was found with frostbitten back legs and paws in Detroit. (Photo: Facebook page of Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue)

An animal rescue group called for prayers and funds Tuesday night after a beagle was found with frostbitten back legs and paws in Detroit.

The pup was receiving emergency care at Center Line Veterinary Hospital, where workers there said the outlook was guarded. The dog could be seen hooked up to fluids and shivering on a plaid bed on an exam table and covered with blankets and warm bottles.

"His back end was almost completely frozen and he was not doing well when he was brought in," someone is heard saying in the Facebook video posted by Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

A veterinary worker said the beagle's back legs "seem to be moving pretty well" and his muscles "becoming unfrozen," good signs, she said.

Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue posted about the dog's medical care and sought donations. More than $3,000 was raised by more than 120 people Tuesday night.

"Sending prayers.God Bless you all. Thank you for all you do," said a Facebook post.

