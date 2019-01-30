The suspect's vehicle, taken from video, is believed to be a 2014-2016 Mercedes (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Detroit — Police investigating last week's fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy on the Southfield Freeway executed search warrants in Detroit on Tuesday and recovered a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident, authorities announced.

The Michigan State Police said it executed a search warrant in Detroit and recovered the four-door Mercedes believed to have been used in the shooting.

On January 29, 2018, the MSP Emergency Support team executed a search warrant in the city of Detroit which resulted in the recovery of the Mercedes four door that has been featured in the media. We have received a lot of help from the community and we are grateful for their help — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 30, 2019

Police have run down more than 30 tips, leading to Tuesday's warrants and the recovery of the Mercedes in question. Even though MSP is no longer seeking information on the vehicle, they are still asking for tips from the public.

On Thursday evening, Christian Miller, 3, and his family were traveling northbound on M-39 between Joy and Plymouth roads. Around 7 p.m., a vehicle pulled alongside and started shooting, wounding Miller and requiring an hours-long closure of the northbound freeway, as investigators looked for evidence.

Miller was transported to Children's Hospital, but died the next day.

On Monday, Crime Stoppers of Michigan offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of Miller's killer. Normally, homicide tips come with a $2,500 reward, but donations from the community bumped that up. Crime Stoppers of Michigan is at 800-SPEAK-UP, and allows tipsters anonymity in sharing what they know.

In a press conference at Crime Stoppers headquarters in Southfield, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and police chief James Craig joined the victims' family in asking for the public's help.

