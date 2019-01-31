Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Two 18-year-old men were shot while driving Wednesday afternoon on East Eight Mile in Detroit, police said.

The shooting took place about 6:25 p.m. as the victims were traveling westbound on East Eight Mile near Mound.

Police were told that a black Dodge Journey followed the victims, driving with its lights off, before someone inside fired shots at the victims' vehicle, which was not immediately identified.

The driver was shot in his back and listed in critical condition. A back-seat passenger was shot in his lower back and left forearm, and listed in temporary serious condition. Medics transported the victims from the scene to the hospital.

