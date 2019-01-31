Detroit cop arrested for carrying a weapon while drunk
Warren — A Detroit police officer was arrested and placed in Warren police custody Wednesday night for disorderly conduct and carrying a weapon while intoxicated, Detroit police said.
Warren police responded to a call on assault and a disorderly person at the Alibi Bar, 7266 E. Nine Mile.
When they arrived, they determined the person involved was a Detroit police officer, who was placed under arrest and given a breath test for alcohol.
The officers notified the Detroit Police Department's internal affairs unit.
No one was hurt in the incident.
