LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Warren — A Detroit police officer was arrested and placed in Warren police custody Wednesday night for disorderly conduct and carrying a weapon while intoxicated, Detroit police said. 

Warren police responded to a call on assault and a disorderly person at the Alibi Bar, 7266 E. Nine Mile. 

When they arrived, they determined the person involved was a Detroit police officer, who was placed under arrest and given a breath test for alcohol. 

The officers notified the Detroit Police Department's internal affairs unit. 

No one was hurt in the incident. 

srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/31/detroit-officer-arrested-carrying-weapon-while-intoxicated/2734552002/