The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News file)

Detroit — The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be open 24-7 next month as its $21.6 million renovation project wraps up, officials said Thursday.

Neal Belitsky, president of Detroit Windsor Tunnel, said the restoration work has been substantially completed and the tunnel will return to regular service between Feb. 3 and March 2.

"We know that thousands of people rely on the tunnel every day, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding during this important renovation work,” Belitsky said in a statment. “This work was important to ensure that the tunnel will continue to be the premier gateway between Windsor and Detroit for years to come.”

He also said there will be scheduled closures over the next few months to complete some ancillary work, but advanced notice will be given.

Renovations on the tunnel started in January 2017 and included replacement of the 88-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling, as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements.

More: Detroit-Windsor Tunnel shuts down Friday night

The tunnel, which is operated by the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel Corp., is nearly a mile long and 75 feet below the Detroit River. It has about 12,000 daily users and is the only existing sub aqueous international automobile border crossing, according to corporation.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/31/detroit-windsor-tunnel-resume-regular-service/2731328002/