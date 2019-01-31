Buy Photo 253 and 257 Marston Street in Detroit. The property was bought in 2016 by Garlin Gilchrist II from the Detroit Land Bank Authority. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit – Don’t look for Michigan’s new lieutenant governor on a home makeover show.

Buy Photo Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting, The Detroit News)

Garlin Gilchrist II is getting rid of a fire-damaged Detroit apartment building after spending $225,000 to try to revive it. He got the building from the Detroit Land Bank Authority for just $13,500.

The building became an issue in the fall campaign when neighbors complained about the eyesore, two years after Gilchrist acquired it. He said at the time that he’d made progress and was trying to get loans.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show Gilchrist is selling the vacant building for $190,000. The Land Bank needs to approve the deal.

Land Bank spokeswoman Alyssa Strickland says Gilchrist won’t owe anything to the agency because he’s selling the property for less than what he put into it.

