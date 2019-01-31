Detroit police are looking for these two suspects who attacked a bus driver who was transporting children Jan. 25. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — An Ann Arbor bus driver was attacked by two men last week while he was dropping off children to a school in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. Jan. 25 in the area of Asbury Park and Diversey, Detroit police said.

The bus driver, identified by teachers as Rebhi Mohammed, was driving a bus route for the Multicultural Academy in Pittsfield Township with students on their way to an interactive activity in Detroit.

Mohammed allegedly grazed the side of a car and accidentally broke the car's mirror, according to a GoFundMe page started to raise money for the bus driver while he is unable to work. When he stopped to let some kids off, the two men boarded the charter school bus and began hitting him.

"Rebhi, driving a huge bus did not realize that this even occurred and slowed down to drop the kids off at the nearby stop," Ebtesam Farha, a teacher at the Academy, wrote on the GoFundMe. "When he opened the door, the owner of the car that he grazed came into the bus along with his friend and repeatedly punched Rebhi in the face over and over again until he was passed out."

The altercation was captured by the bus surveillance camera and can be seen below and on the GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $15,000 in less than 24 hours.

Warning: explicit language in the video below.

The two men boarded the occupied bus and as they start yelling and hitting Mohammed, children can be seen moving to the back of the bus.

Medics transported Mohammed to the hospital and he was treated for his injuries.

"(He) is a very simple brother who lives in Ann Arbor," Farha wrote. "He helps Multicultural Academy, which is a school filled with predominately Syrian refugees and he absolutely loves them like they are his own children. He does not do well financially, however, his passion for helping Syrian Refugees is what keeps him going. He transports them to and back to school every day."

Supporters of Mohammed say two of the students on the bus look to him as an uncle and were horrified by the incident.

"The first thing that Rebhi did when he woke up was ask how the kids were and he kissed each one on their foreheads," Farha wrote.

Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, they are asked to contact Detroit Police Department 6th precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5640, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/01/31/school-bus-driver-attacked-while-transporting-kids-detroit/2735727002/