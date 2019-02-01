2 people of interest sought in fatal east side shooting
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help in identifying two people of interest in a fatal shooting last week Thursday on the city's east side.
The two may have information about the shooting, which happened at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found fatally shot inside of his home. Police officials initially said the man was left in critical condition.
More: Police: Detroit man critical after east side shooting
Officials released short video footage of the two people of interest. Anyone with information about them should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/01/cops-seek-2-questioning-detroit-shooting/2742199002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.