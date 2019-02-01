Detroit Police are looking for two people who may have information about a Jan. 24 shooting on Grayton Street that killed one man. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help in identifying two people of interest in a fatal shooting last week Thursday on the city's east side.

The two may have information about the shooting, which happened at about 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found fatally shot inside of his home. Police officials initially said the man was left in critical condition.

Officials released short video footage of the two people of interest. Anyone with information about them should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

