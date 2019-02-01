Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police are investigating a nonfatal drive-by shooting of a man early Friday morning on the city's east side, officials said.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Rex Avenue and Eastburn Street near Eight Mile and Gratiot, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

Officers were called to the area to respond to a report of a shooting and found the 26-year-old victim, Freeman said.

He told police he was walking south on Rex Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside the vehicle fired a shot at him. The victim was struck by a single shot in his left thigh.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for the wound, and police continue to search for suspects.

