Detroit — Authorities have charged a Detroit man in connection with an armed robbery at a west side McDonald's restaurant.

Leonard Matthew, 27, was arraigned Sunday on one count of armed robbery in the Jan. 25 incident.

Leonard Matthew (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

At 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 25, Detroit police responded to the armed robbery at the restaurant in the 13600 block of Grand River that's a partner business in the city's crime-fighting Green Light program.

Store employees told police that the suspect came into the location, walked to the back of the store and after a while, reappeared at the counter. He placed a black bag on the counter, removed a large knife from his waistband and demanded money from the cashier.

She removed the money from the registers and placed it in his bag. He then fled the location.

The restaurant was also being monitored by an analyst at the Real Time Crime Center, who identified the suspect and distributed it to officers in the area, police said.

Units in the area found Matthew at a residence on the city's east side. They presented a search warrant and took him into custody.

