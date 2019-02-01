Christian Miller, 3, was shot and killed on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on January 24, 2019. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

Detroit — A man who allegedly killed a 3-year-old boy on the freeway last week told police he fired his pistol into the victim's car to retaliate for being cut off in traffic, a police source told The Detroit News.

A 24-year-old man surrendered Wednesday in the lobby of Public Safety Headquarters after investigators released to the media photos and video of the suspect's silver Mercedes, which he allegedly was driving on Jan. 24 when Christian "C.J." Miller was killed by a single bullet.

Michigan State Police, the lead agency investigating the shooting because it happened on a freeway, submitted a warrant request Friday to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office seeking charges against the man. The request is being reviewed, assistant prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release.

C.J.'s godmother reportedly was taking him and her 3-year-old son to see "Sesame Street Live" at the Fox Theatre when at about 7 p.m. the godmother unknowingly cut off the suspect on the freeway, a police source told The News.

The source said the suspect told police he became enraged at being cut off, so he pulled alongside the vehicle and fired a single shot. The bullet struck C.J. between his shoulder blades. He was rushed to Children's Hospital, where he died the next day.

The suspect told investigators he didn't realize the child was in the car, the source said.

The source also told The News the suspect has two prior felony convictions — an assault and a drug conviction — and that he violated his probation or parole twice.

Former Detroit police chief Ralph Godbee told The News he had a hand in convincing the suspect to turn himself in. Godbee said a community member reached out to him and asked him to facilitate the surrender.

Godbee accompanied the suspect and others to the police station Wednesday when a Detroit police deputy chief took the man into custody. A video of the handover was posted on social media.

