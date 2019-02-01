Police: Owner finds woman's body at west side property
Detroit — The body of woman was found in a west side home after a fire, police said.
Officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of St. Marys Street near Tireman Avenue and Greenfield Road over a report of a deceased person, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.
The 51-year-old victim was found after the property's owner came to inspect the building after a small fire, Freeman said.
He said the circumstances of the woman's death are unknown at this time.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
