Detroit — The body of woman was found in a west side home after a fire, police said.

Officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of St. Marys Street near Tireman Avenue and Greenfield Road over a report of a deceased person, said Dontae Freeman, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

The 51-year-old victim was found after the property's owner came to inspect the building after a small fire, Freeman said.

He said the circumstances of the woman's death are unknown at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/01/owner-finds-body-west-side-property/2742130002/