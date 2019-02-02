Detroit Police Department late Friday said one of two suspects sought in the Jan. 25 attack of a bus driver in Detroit has turned himself in. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

One of the suspects in an attack on an area bus driver last month has turned himself in, Detroit police confirmed.

The man spoke with investigators at the city's Sixth Precinct on Friday afternoon, officials said. Other details were not immediately available.

Investigators still are seeking the second man captured on camera in the Jan. 25 incident.

He and the other suspect are accused of boarding the bus driven by Rebhi Mohammed, who was driving students at the Multicultural Academy in Pittsfield Township to an interactive activity in Detroit, after he accidentally grazed another car and broke its mirror, according to a GoFundMe campaign to help him recover.

"When he opened the door, the owner of the car that he grazed came into the bus along with his friend and repeatedly punched Rebhi in the face over and over again until he was passed out," read a post on the crowdfunding website.

Donors have since raised more than $21,000 for the Ann Arbor man. The group Muslims of the World presented him with a check Friday, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

