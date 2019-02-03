Detroit Police Department are looking for these two suspects who attacked a bus driver while transporting kids Jan. 25. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A Detroit man was charged Sunday in connection with the assault and unarmed robbery of a bus driver last week while the driver was dropping off children in Detroit.

Reshawn Clark, 23, was charged with unarmed robbery, and assault and battery, Wayne County prosecutors said Sunday.

Clark was taken into custody after he turned himself in to Detroit police on Friday. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in 36 District Court.

The incident occurred on Jan. 25 in the area of Asbury Park and Diversey, Detroit police said.

The bus driver, identified by teachers as Rebhi Mohammed from Grand Blanc, was driving a bus route for the Multicultural Academy in Pittsfield Township with students on their way to an activity in Detroit.

At 3:23 p.m., Mohammed, 63, allegedly grazed the side of a car and accidentally broke the car's mirror, according to a GoFundMe page. When he stopped to let some kids off, the two men boarded the charter school bus and began hitting him.

The GoFundMe page shows $22,000 has been raised.

No further information was provided on a second suspect in the assault.

