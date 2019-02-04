A composite sketch was released of a person police say is suspected in a fatal shooting of a man and the injury of his companion on Jan. 19 in the 16000 block of East Warren. (Photo: The Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on the city’s east side.

The suspect approached the victims while they were near their red 2004 Dodge in the 16000 block of East Warren about 1:40 a.m. Jan. 19 and opened fire, investigators said in a statement.

One, identified as a 36-year-old man, died from his wounds. His companion, a 34-year-old woman, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

Authorities on Monday also released surveillance footage of the car he was believed to have been driving, described as a dark, new model Chevy Malibu or Impala.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect and knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

