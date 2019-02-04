Two Detroit police officers recorded in a traffic stop using racially charged comments have been suspended following a probe, police Chief James Craig said Monday.

“When we look at a police officer engaging in this kind of behavior, this is not our expectation,” he said during a news conference at Detroit Police Department headquarters. “It is important that we take swift action."

Officer Gary Steele pulled over Ariel Moore near Joy Road and Stout Street on the city's west side Tuesday for an expired license registration and impounded her vehicle. He watched as Moore walked a block to her home and awaited a tow truck.

Video posted to Steele's Snapchat obtained by WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) shows Moore walking home as he says "priceless" and "bye Felicia" with caption tags that read, "What black girl magic looks like," and "celebrating Black History Month."

His partner from the department's Sixth Precinct, who has not been identified, was in the vehicle and recorded saying "walk of shame."

The officers were suspended with pay, he said.

The department also is conducting an assessment over alleged “cultural issues” at the Sixth Precinct, where the officers were assigned.

“While our focus is on these officers, we certainly want to root out any such behavior,” Craig said.

Craig last week said Steele, who has been with the department for 18 years and worked to train other officers, had been reassigned and demoted from his rank as corporal.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/04/detroit-cops-who-made-snapchat-post-suspended/2772240002/