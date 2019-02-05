Buy Photo The Ambassador Bridge is seen from the 13th floor of the train station. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Detroit — The cost of traveling over the above-ground link between Detroit and Windsor is being reduced, said officials with the company that owns the bridge.

Beginning Feb. 18, the toll for the Ambassador Bridge will be reduced from U.S. $4/ $4.60 Canadian to U.S. $2.60, they said. The new fee will be in effect everyday at anytime in either direction when using a NEXUS card.

Dan Stamper, president of the Ambassador Bridge, said the company will also open another lane for commuters who use the international crossing during rush hour.

“The bridge will open a third lane for commuters from Canada to the U.S. every weekday morning from 6:30-8:30 a.m. and a third lane for commuters U.S. to Canada every weekday afternoon from 4-6 p.m.,” Stamper said in a statement. "The Ambassador Bridge is working with the customs management to ensure use of the NEXUS lanes to match these times."

He also said the bridge company had been testing the swap of lanes during similar times for several months "with great response from the commuters."

