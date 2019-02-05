Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — An unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was found slain around noon Monday on a sidewalk on Detroit's east side, police said.

The victim's body was found in the area of Lumpkin and Victoria, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of East Davison and east of Dequindre.

A passerby saw the victim on the sidewalk, riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, and called 911.

Police and medics arrived, and medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

