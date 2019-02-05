Man found slain on sidewalk on east side
Detroit — An unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was found slain around noon Monday on a sidewalk on Detroit's east side, police said.
The victim's body was found in the area of Lumpkin and Victoria, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of East Davison and east of Dequindre.
A passerby saw the victim on the sidewalk, riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, and called 911.
Police and medics arrived, and medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/05/man-found-slain-sidewalk-east-side/2775988002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.