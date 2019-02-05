Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — An off-duty neighborhood police officer's service vehicle was stolen Tuesday afternoon on Detroit's east side as she stopped into a phone store, but was quickly recovered, police said.

The theft took place about 6:30 p.m. outside of a Boost Mobile store on the 7400 block of Gratiot, said Officer Holly Lowe, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's east of East Grand Boulevard.

More: Listen: Dispatch audio, courtesy Detroit Scanner

The officer's Dodge Charger starts with use of a key fob, Lowe explained. The officer, who works out of the 2nd precinct on the city's west side, "left the car running unintentionally" after inadvertently touching the remote starter and went inside.

While inside, a 35-year-old man allegedly got into the running vehicle and drove off westbound on Gratiot toward downtown.

Police tracked the stolen Charger using its GPS system, and officers from the 7th precinct stopped the car at Kercheval and Van Dyke and arrested the suspect without incident.

Officers then transported the suspect to an area hospital, believing him to be "under the influence," but later took him to the Detroit Detention Center, where he remains pending charges.

The vehicle was recovered without damage.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/05/off-duty-officers-cop-car-stolen-quickly-recovered-east-side/2775848002/