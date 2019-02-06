1 injured in shooting on I-75 service drive
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on an Interstate 75 Service Drive that left one person injured Wednesday night.
The agency received a report of possible gunfire on Interstate 696 between Greenfield and Southfield about 9:15 p.m. but the caller had no additional details, investigators said on Twitter. Southfield police also received calls on the reported shooting.
Within minutes, MSP learned the victim was at a Red Lobster near 12 Mile and John R in Madison Heights. That person told responding troopers that the shooting happened on I-75 near Eight Mile, close to the Detroit-Hazel Park border, state police said.
The victim's vehicle had multiple bullet holes. The victim appeared to have been hit once and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injures, state police said.
Meanwhile, authorities located the shooting scene and canvassed the area with K-9 units.
"Expect a police presence and (possible) lane closures in the area as detectives work the scene," state police said on Twitter.
Wednesday's freeway shooting follows a fatal shooting Jan. 24, when Christian "C.J." Miller, 3, was killed on the Southfield Freeway at about 6:40 p.m. Derrick Devon Durham, 24, was charged in the death. Police say he allegedly was angered after Christian's godmother unknowingly cut him off on the freeway.
