Buy Photo The victim appeared to have been hit once and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injures, state police said. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on an Interstate 75 Service Drive that left one person injured Wednesday night.

The agency received a report of possible gunfire on Interstate 696 between Greenfield and Southfield about 9:15 p.m. but the caller had no additional details, investigators said on Twitter. Southfield police also received calls on the reported shooting.

Within minutes, MSP learned the victim was at a Red Lobster near 12 Mile and John R in Madison Heights. That person told responding troopers that the shooting happened on I-75 near Eight Mile, close to the Detroit-Hazel Park border, state police said.

The victim's vehicle had multiple bullet holes. The victim appeared to have been hit once and was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injures, state police said.

Meanwhile, authorities located the shooting scene and canvassed the area with K-9 units.

"Expect a police presence and (possible) lane closures in the area as detectives work the scene," state police said on Twitter.

Wednesday's freeway shooting follows a fatal shooting Jan. 24, when Christian "C.J." Miller, 3, was killed on the Southfield Freeway at about 6:40 p.m. Derrick Devon Durham, 24, was charged in the death. Police say he allegedly was angered after Christian's godmother unknowingly cut him off on the freeway.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/06/1-hurt-shooting-75-service-drive/2798353002/