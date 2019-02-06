36th District Court (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News file)

Officials at Detroit's 36th District Court are warning the public of a phone scam in which callers are posing as court staffers and demanding payment to cancel active warrants.

The number reads off as the court's official telephone number, 313-965-8700. The scammers call individuals with active warrants, demanding money and providing instructions on how and where to send a payment.

Court officials caution that the calls are not legitimate.

"The Court has regular telephone contact with members of the public for valid purposes. However, staff would never contact individuals by telephone to demand payment for an active warrant," according to a statement from court officials Wednesday.

Court officials say warrants can only be canceled by posting the required amount and appearing in court on a scheduled date or on its walk-in docket if the case is eligible.

The court has valid payment methods for fines and other costs online, at DivDat Kiosks throughout Metro Detroit, by mail and at the court's 24-hour drop box. No cash is accepted via mail or in the drop box in the court's lobby. Kiosks throughout the court building accept cash or credit card.

Payments can be mailed by writing the citation number on a check or money order payable to: 36th District Court, 421 Madison, Attn. Finance Unit, Detroit, MI 48226.

