Detroit — A 37-year-old man drove himself to an area hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 5:36 a.m. on the 3300 block of Ewald Circle, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Davison and west of Oakman Boulevard.

As the victim was getting into his vehicle, he noticed another man cross his path on foot. Then he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot.

The victim then drove himself to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

