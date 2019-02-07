Detroit — Two males, one 17, the other 20, were shot early Thursday after running from an attempted armed robbery on Detroit's west side, police said.

The double shooting took place about 1 a.m. on the 9300 block of Rutherford, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman. That's south of West Chicago and west of Greenfield.

As the men walked, they were approached by three other men, one of them armed.

The men "demanded their items," Lowe said, but the victims ran away instead.

That's when the armed man fired shots, striking both, before all three suspects fled on foot.

The victims were then privately conveyed to an area hospital. The 17-year-old is listed in stable condition, and the 20-year-old is listed in temporary serious condition.

