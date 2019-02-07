Detroit man charged with raping 11-year-old girl
A 50-year-old Detroit man was formally charged Thursday with raping the 11-year-old daughter of an ex-girlfriend.
Darrell Lee Harris was arraigned in front of 36th District Court Magistrate Millicent Sherman and given a $150,000 cash surety bond.
A probable cause hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20. His preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 27, with both hearings before 36th District Court Judge William McConico.
Harris is accused of raping the child on two occasions in July and August at a location in the 5500 block of Coplin on Detroit's eas tside. The girl's mother uncovered evidence of the alleged sexual abuse Dec. 1 and reported it to police.
Harris, who is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a child under the age of 13, was arrested Wednesday.
