Detroit police are searching for two men who may have information about a fatal shooting. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are calling on the public for help in identifying two people of interest who may have information in a fatal shooting on the city's east side.

Police found a 36-year-old man fatally shot at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 24 in his home in the 4300 block of Grayton Street.

Investigators are searching for two men who may have information related to the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information about the slaying is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

