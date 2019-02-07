Detroit Police Mounted Unit (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — A 52-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning while allegedly attempting to break into the barn where horses from the Detroit Police Department's Mounted Unit are held, police said.

The mounted unit is stationed on the 900 block of Merrill Plaisance in Palmer Park, and its history dates back to 1893. This week it's been the target of two break-in attempts, one overnight Wednesday, and one overnight Thursday.

Palmer Park is at Woodward and McNichols. Horses and officers from the mounted unit often patrol near major events downtown.

Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit police spokeswoman, said the attempted break-in took place about 1:36 a.m.

After a brief fight, during which the suspect's lip was cut, the 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital for medical attention, then transported to the Detroit Detention Center for lodging.

There had been a break-in attempted the previous night as well, Lowe said.

