Detroit — A 54-year-old man died after being shot late Wednesday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 9 p.m. on the 14000 block of La Salle, said Officer Holly Lowe, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of Oakman Boulevard and east of Linwood.

Police say the victim pulled up to the scene and honked his horn.

Two men approached the vehicle with handguns and ordered the victim and a second person out of the vehicle and down to the ground.

Then, "multiple shots were fired by the suspect," striking the 54-year-old man.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died while in surgery.

