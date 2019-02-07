Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 36-year-old man drove himself to a Project Green Light location early Thursday morning on Detroit's east side after being shot during a date with a man he met online, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:20 a.m. in the area of Manning and Gratiot, which is north of East Seven Mile.

Officer Holly Lowe said the victim met the suspect, a man for whom no detailed description was available, by way of online dating.

As the men drove in the victim's 2007 Chevy Suburban, the interaction soured to a fight. During the fight, the suspect took away the victim's handgun and shot him multiple times before fleeing on foot with the gun.

The victim drove himself from the scene to a Project Green Light gas station on the 15000 block of East Eight Mile, called 911, and medics transported him from there to the hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

