Police seek suspect in non-fatal shooting on city's west side
Police said the suspect was seen exiting a silver sedan around 2:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Stout Street. Detroit Police Department
Detroit — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting Thursday on the city's west side.
Police said the suspect was seen exiting a silver sedan around 2:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Stout Street and firing several shots at the 28-year-old victim, striking him.
The suspect then ran north on Stout and re-entered the passenger side of the vehicle and fled westbound on Midland Street, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing a gray hooded jogging suit and red gym shoes.
If anyone recognizes the individual or knows of his whereabouts, they are
asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.
