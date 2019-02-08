A fire broke out just before 9 p.m. at the Greenhouse Apartments. (Photo: .)

Detroit — Two people were takento the hospital following a blaze late Friday that led to the evacuation of a west side apartment complex.

Detroit's Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said a female victim is in serious condition and another person is stable after suffering smoke inhalation in the fire that broke out just before 9 p.m. at the Greenhouse Apartments.

Fornell said it appears that the fire originated in the woman's apartment in the complex located at 17300 Southfield Freeway.

"The fire is out and we're helping the folks get back to their apartments. Thank goodness it was not extremely serious," Fornell said just after 10:30 p.m. "We've checked a whole bunch of people out. At this particular point, folks are going back to their apartments."

Fornell said the fire erupted on a lower-level floor and crews at the scene had been working to bring residents down and outside from the upper levels.

Fornell said 10 companies responded to the second alarm fire as well as EMS personnel. The scene, he said, is now "under control."

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/02/08/firefighters-battle-west-side-apartment-blaze/2819554002/