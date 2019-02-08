Police don't know if a Warren man was trying to get a pony ride or not when he broke into the Detroit Police Department's horse stalls Thursday.

Detroit Police Mounted Unit (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The 52-year-old man, identified as Archie Howell, was charged Friday with breaking and entering into the Detroit Mounted Police Unit Building around 1:25 p.m. Thursday.

The building is in the 900 block of Merrill Plaisance in the Palmer Park area near Woodward and West McNichols.

A Detroit Police officer spotted a man tampering with the chain on the front gate to the facility. Authorities allege Howell squeezed through the gate's opening and gained entry to the property.

Once inside the secured police yard, Howell allegedly opened a window and was about to enter the building when the officer ordered him to stop. Howell allegedly tried to run but was caught by the police officer and taken into custody, authorities said.

Another man with Howell, who police say was acting as his lookout, fled. He has not been apprehended.

Police did not say what they believe Howell was looking for at the facility. He has been charged with breaking and entering a building and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Howell was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

