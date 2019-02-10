Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is paying tribute to former U.S. Rep. John Dingell Sunday night by illuminating the initials "JD" in lights at its downtown Detroit headquarters.

Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died Thursday at the age of 92.

"We @BCBSM are proud to honor the legacy of the late Congressman John Dingell in lights on our Detroit HQ Tower. Our thoughts remain with @RepDebDingell and the Dingell family," said Andy Hetzel, vice president of communications, on Twitter.

A public visitation is planned from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

A funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 North Silvery Lane, in Dearborn. Speakers include former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph.

Another funeral Mass will be held Thursday in Washington, D.C. Speakers include former President Bill Clinton, former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner and U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland.

