Detroit — A suspected drunk driver allegedly rear-ended a Michigan Department of Transportation roadside assistance van on the Southfield Freeway early Sunday morning, causing the van to hit a Michigan State Police vehicle.

The crash took place about 3:35 a.m. on southbound M-39, north of Schoolcraft, according to a series of tweets from MSP, a state police spokesman in Metro Detroit.

An abandoned vehicle was blocking the right lane of the roadway and the roadside assistance car and a state trooper were stationed nearby, when a driver hit the MDOT van from behind. This forced the van into the police car. Neither the roadside assistance worker nor the trooper were hurt and both were inside their vehicles at the time.

Medics were called to the scene, and transported the driver, a woman, to an area hospital. Police suspect the woman was intoxicated when she drove.

Both the MDOT van and the cop car were taken out of service after the crash.

In Oakland and Macomb counties, troopers from the Metro North post made seven arrests for impaired driving between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

MSP used the occasion to encourage safer habits: "Please do not drive impaired. You could save a life."

