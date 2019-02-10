Detroit — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, who was fatally shot late Saturday night on the city's east side.

The shooting was reported at about 10:45 p.m.

Medics arrived to the 7500 block of East Jefferson, east of East Grand Boulevard, to transport the shooting victim to an area hospital, but he died while in the emergency room.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are "unclear." Police say a man in his early 20s, who was spotted nearby with a handgun, is a suspect, but no detailed description of the man is immediately available and he is not in custody.

