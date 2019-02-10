Buy Photo The knife fight was reported about 12:15 a.m. in the 14200 block of Washburn. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A knife fight between two residents of an adult foster center Sunday morning ended in a woman's death and a man's arrest on Detroit's west side, police said.

The knife fight was reported about 12:15 a.m. in the 14200 block of Washburn. That's north of Schoolcraft and west of Wyoming.

Police say the 41-year-old victim and the 42-year-old suspect engaged in a knife fight.The woman died from her injuries after being transported to an area hospital.

The suspect was arrested and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center, pending charges.

