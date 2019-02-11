Alex D. Stewart, 24, left, and Louis T. Phillips, 28, were fatally shot on April 9, 2017, in the front yard of a home in the 20000 block of Schaefer. (Photo: Facebook.com)

Two Detroit brothers were convicted Monday in the murder of two other Detroit brothers.

A jury convicted Aubrey Jiles Stanley Jr., 44, and his brother Arthur Louis Stanley, 35, in the slayings of brothers Alex Stewart, 24, and Louis Phillips, 28.

The victims were found shot April 9, 2017, in front of a home in the 20000 block of Schaefer near Eight Mile on Detroit's west side.

The Stanley brothers were found guilty of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. They will be sentenced at 9 a.m. Feb. 26 by Judge MIchael Hathaway of Wayne County Circuit Court

